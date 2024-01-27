Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

