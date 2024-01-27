Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.89% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $76.47. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.