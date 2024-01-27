Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.63. 267,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,714. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

