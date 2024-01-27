Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 9,951 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 588,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,919. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

