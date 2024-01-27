Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

