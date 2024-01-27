Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 682,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

