Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.20% of Provident Financial Services worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,797,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 682,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,633. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.