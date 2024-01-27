Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. 1,678,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,578. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

