Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$1.96. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 11,630 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of C$5.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0345769 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

