Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

