Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.25. 15,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.
About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
