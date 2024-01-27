Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGROGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.25. 15,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.