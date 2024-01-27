Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Shares Down 0.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 2,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
