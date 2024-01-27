Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXS stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

