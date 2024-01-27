Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

