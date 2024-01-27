Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Decreased by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

TSE IMO opened at C$77.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.27. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

