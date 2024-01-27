Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:CAE opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

