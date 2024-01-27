Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Raymond James Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

RJF stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

