Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Reduced by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

B opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

