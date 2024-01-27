Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised by Analyst

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

WNEB opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.59. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 122,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

