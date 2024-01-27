Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on APA
APA Stock Up 0.2 %
APA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.
APA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.