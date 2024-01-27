Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

