Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

