Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Issued By Zacks Research

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

APOG stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

