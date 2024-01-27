QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Up 3.3%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
QC Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
About QC
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QC
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.