Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

