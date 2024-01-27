Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

