RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,721.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

