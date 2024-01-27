Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

