Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.51 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OII

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.