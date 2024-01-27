Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,034 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

MSGS opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

