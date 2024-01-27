Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,781 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

