Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,464 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of 89bio worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter.

ETNB stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

