Raymond James & Associates Buys 548 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

