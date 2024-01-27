Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

