Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BOX were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Down 0.4 %

BOX stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.