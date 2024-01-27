Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,697,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 116,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.