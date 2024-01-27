Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.