Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,511 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.