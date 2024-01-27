Raymond James & Associates Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UiPath were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

