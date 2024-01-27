Raymond James & Associates Has $1.54 Million Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BME opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

