Raymond James & Associates Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 89,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.