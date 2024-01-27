Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $694,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

