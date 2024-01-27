Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

