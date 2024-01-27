Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,437 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SouthState were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

