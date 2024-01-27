Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros
In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dutch Bros Price Performance
BROS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.43.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
