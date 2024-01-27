Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,083 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $41,054,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SLM by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 1,139,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,605,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 988,172 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

