Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,530 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,237. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

