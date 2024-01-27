Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,185 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

