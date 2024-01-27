Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,136 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Civeo were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Civeo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.74 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.