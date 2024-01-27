Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PXE stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.