Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tanger were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Price Performance

SKT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

See Also

